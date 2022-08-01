A man with a loaded AK-47 assault rifle was arrested after loitering outside Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad’s Brooklyn residence, according to news reports.



According to Alinejad, a man was arrested after appearing outside her home with a gun in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The man was identified in news reports as Khalid Mehdiyev.



When contacted by Storyful, the NYPD said Mehdiyev was arrested on Thursday, July 28, when officers performed a car stop after he rolled through a stop sign. Mehdiyev was charged with several counts, including criminal possession of a firearm.



Mehdiyev is being held without bail until his next hearing on Friday, August 12, according to local news reports.



Footage uploaded to Alinejad’s verified Twitter account shows a man loitering outside her house with a smart phone in his hand. “These are the scary scenes capturing a man who tried to enter my house in New York with a loaded gun to kill me” read a caption accompanying the footage.



In 2021, Alinejad, who is critical of the Iranian government’s human rights record, was also the target of an international kidnapping plot orchestrated by an intelligence network in Iran, according to news reports.



Credit: Masih Alinejad via Storyful