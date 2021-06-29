Man, woman arrested after fighting with police outside Rockford bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Fabian De La Cruz, 21, and Maria Pasillas, 21, after they allegedly were escorted from a bar and then got into a fight with police officers.

According to police, officers were called to the True Colors Bar, at 211 Elm Street, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers witnessed De La Cruz being escorted out of the bar by security, and saw him punch a security guard, police said.

When the officers stepped in, De La Cruz allegedly began fighting with them as well. One officer received minor injuries and a squad car was damaged, police said.

Pasillas was arrested after she also got involved in the fight with security, police said.

De La Cruz was charged with Battery, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Pasillas was charged with Battery.