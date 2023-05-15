ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police need help searching for the person who shot a man and left him seriously hurt overnight.

The Rockford Police Department announced their investigation in the 200 block of 7th Street shortly after midnight on Monday. The victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate. If you know anything about this shooting, contact Rockford Police or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers. You can send tips anonymously through the Tip 411 app.

This is a developing story.