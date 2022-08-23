BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere.

Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m.

When police investigated, they said inside the unit they found the body of a white male, possibly in his early 50s.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technicians are assisting the Boone County Sheriff’s Detectives with the investigation, but say there does not appear to be an obvious cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.