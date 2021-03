ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in the 3600 block of Auburn Street on Saturday.

Police say officers were called to a wooded area behind Tacos El Toro, 3605 Auburn, where they found what appeared to be a deceased adult male who had been there for some time.

Officials say the cause of death will be revealed in an autopsy to be conducted by the Winnebago County Coroner, but police say the death does not look suspicious at this time.