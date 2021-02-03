Many residents who are 65 and older wonder why others are getting vaccinated first

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination process moves along, many residents who are 65 and older wonder when they’ll be able to get the shot.

Health leaders in Winnebago County tell us that eligibility all comes down to risk factors.

“It’s causing a lot of stress especially with seniors,” explained 8th Ward Rockford Alderwoman Karen Hoffman. “I’ve heard from some people [asking] ‘I’m 89-years-old shouldn’t I go next?”

Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell says when it comes to healthcare systems, age isn’t the only factor that decides who gets their dose first.

“Let’s say they have 30,000 and maybe they’re getting a couple [of] thousand doses, so they’re going to comb through what’s called the Electronic Health Record and based on the diagnosis, [those] that are most associated with high mortality and morbidity from COVID in addition to age are putting those together and pulling through their most at-risk individuals,” Dr. Martell said.

What this means is those who have the highest risk of dying from COVID will have the opportunity to get vaccinated first.

“Even within a household one of the spouses may get it ahead of the other,” Dr. Martell added. “I know that’s hard because I understand, I hear the word unfair a lot…and it really has to do with the rating of those factors.”

Dr. Martell says when the opportunity does arise, take it.

“Take the first available dose, don’t make judgments about someone else getting the vaccine because you may not know all of their medical history,” she explained. “We’re not bothered by the fact that you register at multiple locations we will not be hurt that you didn’t come to WCHD but instead you went to Walgreens or health care provider, we’re going to be happy that you got vaccinated.”