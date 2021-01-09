Many still struggle to land a job–here’s some tips

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Millions of Americans are still struggling to find jobs. We caught up with a local employment agency that says there are easy steps to getting on track to secure a job.

“The restaurant that I work at wasn’t going to be open anytime soon, so I decided to start looking for work,” said Michelle Poulin.

Like many seasonal or part-time employees, Michelle Poulin found herself looking for a new job. With unemployment high because of the pandemic along with being a single mother of two–she tells us that finding new work is no easy task.

“I’ve had five jobs the whole time and now this year I’ve had five jobs just in one year,” said Poulin. “It was sad, it’s still sad, but I have to do what I have to do to bring in money and pay for rent.”

Poulin has worked in the restaurant industry for most of her life. Since COVID-19 mitigations forced restaurants to close indoor dining, she has tried to find ways to land a new job. Like other seasonal or part-time employees, she tells us that getting a new job looks different this year.

“It was heartbreaking to not be able to work there. It’s sad because you’re just kinda getting through,” Poulin said.

Operations manager for Workforce Connections, Jessica Story says there are ways to make finding a job easier.

“Starting by redoing their resume or to help them understand what open positions are out there. We do know that businesses are struggling to find staff at this time and we connect job seekers to businesses and get them started with work experience programs or on the job training,” Story said.

IF you or someone you know is looking for work, Workforce Connection has applications on their website.

