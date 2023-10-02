CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Queen of Christmas” has announced she’ll be performing in Chicago in December.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6,” she wrote on X.

Mariah Carey will perform her hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” and other selections as part of her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour stop on December 3rd at the United Center.

Tickets go on presale on Friday, October 6th at 10 a.m., with general public tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7th.

The tour will include 13 stops across North America.

Carey’s “Magical Christmas Special” debuted on Apple TV+ in 2020, along with a single, “Oh Santa!” featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

In 2022, CBS aired “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All”, featuring a recorded performance at Madison Square Garden.