Marijuana sales in Illinois hit new record

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Recreational weed dispensaries have been popping up across the state since it became legal in January of last year.

The growing industry is raking in a lot of money and sales reached a new record last month.

There are three dispensaries in Champaign County and more across central Illinois. They helped reach that record in recreational sales.

Illinois dispensaries sold just under 2.5 million recreational products in April alone. That’s brought in a total of $115 million in sales, and that’s gone up by $6 million from the previous monthly record in March.

In-state customers made up $80 million of that total. Out of state customers spent $35 million.

An employee with a Champaign dispensary says sales are only going to go up because buying weed in a regulated way means safer products.

“Cannabis is becoming more normalized,” says Jonah Rapino, NuEra Marketing Director. “More people are looking for solutions to their problems that they have using products they can find on the legal cannabis market instead of the black market.”

Recreational and medical weed sales in Illinois reached a little more than $1 billion last year. Experts say this year they’re expecting legal U.S. weed sales to hit $22.8 billion and see a 24% annual gain.