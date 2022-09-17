Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was accused of kicking a gun-control activist in Washington on Thursday, September 15, and posted video to her Facebook calling the group of protesters “cowards” and “idiots.”



Video posted to the congresswoman’s Facebook and Twitter accounts shows the encounter between Greene and between members of a youth activist group, Voters for Tomorrow, outside the Capitol Building on Thursday afternoon. Several activists advocating for gun control walk close to Greene and her staffers. Greene is heard telling one of them, “You’re a coward.”



A female activist who later identified herself as Marianna Pecora, the Deputy Commissions Director of Voters of Tomorrow, is seen walking in front of Greene when the congresswoman appears to make contact with her, causing Pecora to stumble. “Excuse me,” Greene says.



Pecora, who posted another video of the incident on Twitter, later tweeted: “I am still having trouble believing it, but @RepMTG kicked me.” Pecora also said she is 18 years old.



Greene posted the video to Facebook, where she reiterated claims she made to the activist group that “gun-free zones kill people.”



“You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law,” Greene wrote in the post.



Credit: Marjorie Taylor Greene via Storyful