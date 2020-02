ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tomorrow is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and to celebrate, several Rockford-area groups are working together to increase voter registration.

The effort is a local contribution to the National Day of Service in honor of King’s life.

The mission is first expand voter registration, then increase voter turnout.

The NAACP, League of Women’s Voters and other groups are kicking off the registration frenzy Monday afternoon at 1:30 at the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center.