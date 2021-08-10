Masks not required at Durand schools, despite state mandate

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) – A Facebook post from Durand Schools on Wednesday said they will begin the school year with the same mask guidance shared a few weeks ago, they are recommended but not required.

Durand Schools will continue to allow for optional masks and parental choice for the upcoming school year. Therefore, students who have been vaccinated are not required to wear a mask or facial covering. We are recommending that all students who are not vaccinated wear a fast mask, but it will not be a school requirement. Staff masking will also be optional. There will be two exceptions to this rule. Facial coverings will still be required during school bus/van transportation and at all indoor sporting events. Students and staff quarantining will still be a necessary mitigation as outlined by the Winnebago County Health Department. If your child arrives at school wearing a mask, our staff will do the best that we can to encourage safe and appropriate mask wearing while they are in the school building. This guidance could change at anytime depending on the COVID status of our school and /or community.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a universal mask mandate for all Pre K-12 Illinois schools on August 4th, including private schools. His office has said any school not following it could lose state funding, insurance and recognition through ISBE which could effect high school sports.

