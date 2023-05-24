CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Illinois residents were arrested for instigating a brawl in an O’Hare baggage claim that swelled to include over 12 participants.

Christopher Hampton, 18, of Maywood, and Tembra Hicks, 20, of Carol Stream were identified as the instigators of the Monday altercation.

According to police, the fight began with a verbal dispute involving Hampton, Hicks and a 24-year-old woman as they deplaned.

The dispute continued into O’Hare’s Terminal 3 baggage claim, where the two allegedly punched the woman, igniting a brawl that was captured on video.

Video of the altercation shows multiple people jumping in as Hampton, Hicks and the woman appear to be on the floor.

Others quickly joined as another fight between at least six individuals breaks out on top of the baggage carousel.

Despite the large altercation and many punches thrown, only Hampton and Hicks were charged with a crime.

Both were charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and taken into custody by Chicago Police.