ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WTVO) — Flames and huge plumes of smoke filled the sky around a shuttered St. Charles resort on Saturday, and the fire was still smoldering on Sunday.

The blaze at Pheasant Run Resort started around 4:40 p.m. Saturday. Crews said that the fire caused extensive damage to multiple buildings on the 18-acre property. No one was hurt, and the cause of the flames is under investigation.

The resort closed in 2020 after it failed to sell at auction.