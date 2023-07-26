ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the largest payment-processing companies in the world is saying no to drugs. Well, at least weed.

Mastercard has told payment processors and banks to stop allowing cannabis transactions on its debit cards, according to a July 26 report from Reuters.

“As we were made aware of this matter, we quickly investigated it. In accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that offer payment services to cannabis merchants and connects them to Mastercard to terminate the activity,” said a Mastercard spokesperson on Wednesday.

The ban on marijuana purchases leaves few cashless options for consumers to use. Visa has also made efforts to shut down cannabis purchases on its networks, according to Bloomberg.

Card companies and banks have been reluctant to allow marijuana purchases due to the drug’s illegality at the federal level, as well as money laundering and fraud concerns.