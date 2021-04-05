Mayor Lightfoot calls for new police foot pursuit policy after 13-year-old’s shooting by Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Changes are coming to the Chicago Police Department after the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Little Village one week ago Monday.

Police said they found Adam Toledo in an alley in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue before opening fire. His mother was not notified of his death until two days later and police did not announce Toledo was 13-years-old until three days after the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it will release the police body-cam video after initially saying they would not, citing juvenile privacy laws.

In a Monday press conference, Mayor Lightfoot said she is waiting to watch the video until Toledo’s mother sees it.

“Let us not forget that a mother’s child is dead,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave an account Monday of what he called “the facts of the case.”

Brown said ShotSpotter detected eight shots around 2:30 a.m. Toledo was in an alley with a 21-year-old man, who was later arrested for resisting arrest.

The superintendent said it took so long to identify Toledo because the man who he was with gave police a fake name. Authorities fingerprinted Toledo three times, but none of those prints were in any database.

That’s when police started looking through missing person reports. Sure enough, Toledo was in one of those case files. The 13-year-old had gone missing, but the case was closed because he had recently returned home.

“This is a tragedy, the most tragic of circumstances,” Supt. Brown said. “Let’s not make it worse by rushing to judgment.”

Lightfoot said she refuses to treat the incident as business as usual and is calling for a reform of the city’s foot-pursuit policy.

Lightfoot wants a new policy in place before the summer. She also said she’s determined to find out who gave Toledo a gun.

“I am determined. We will find the person who put this gun in Adam’s hand. We will not be deterred by threats from gang members,” she said. “An adult must be responsible for putting that gun in a child’s hand.”

Supt. Brown said he has seen the video in this case and is waiting to see what COPA recommends. He will then have 90 days to either accept it or reject it.