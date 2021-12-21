Mayor Lightfoot expected to make announcement on COVID-19 response

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to make an announcement Tuesday about the city’s response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The mayor will speak at City Hall around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, but it is not known what she will specifically addressed. However, more mitigations are on the way that may impact the bar and restaurant industry.

A winter surge of COVID-19 cases is making it harder for restaurants to continue with business as usual. The omicron variant led to dozens of bars and restaurants closing their doors voluntarily this weekend. Some even announced they could reopen after negative tests, but more are now pivoting to requiring proof of vaccinations and boosters for people who want to eat inside.

The sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks has left restaurant owners on edge. The Illinois Restaurant Association has previously said the thing they fear the most is more capacity limits. Many restaurants struggled to keep their doors open all last year.

Some owners said they would rather shut down again completely then be forced to comply with vaccine requirements or caps on how many people they can have inside of their restaurants.

Other cities like New York have already required a vaccine passport for dining-in and attending large gatherings. They’ve done that for kids as young as five.

Restaurant owners say it’s certainly a little bit easier to navigate everything than it was last year.