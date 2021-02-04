Mayor McNamara reacts after Hard Rock Casino granted preliminary approval by Illinois Gaming Board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Thursday, the Illinois Gaming Board made a unanimous decision about the future of the City of Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino proposal, granting the plan preliminary approval. The vote brings an end to a more than two decade long effort.

“This is a really exciting day for the City of Rockford and quite honestly and we’ve been waiting more than 25 years for it,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “We from day one said we wanted to end this process with a casino with the best operator we could get and one that has the same values our community has.”

City of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the Forest City has much to gain from the project.

“Hard Rock has agreed to invest in local non profits,” said Mayor McNamara. “They’ve agreed to partner with organizations like the park district, to invest in Washington Park and other amenities, such as out in Levings Lake.”

Apart from an investment in the Rockford Park District, the decision mean much needed jobs for the region.

“When they do their temporary site, we’re talking roughly, about 250 employees and when they’re at the permanent location, your talking 800 construction jobs,” McNamara added.

The Illinois Gaming Board still has questions about the casino’s investors. According to McNamara, the City of Rockford has no part in those issues.

“We also believe that there needs to be a diverse board of individuals and we believe the state legislature also outlines that and we also believe firmly that Hard Rock and 815 [Entertainment LLC] will ensure that there is,” said Mayor McNamara.

For now, the mayor said the best is yet to come.

“We weren’t going to stop and quite honestly we’re not going to stop advocating for this casino until it is delivered and everyone is at that ribbon cutting and we’re celebrating the casino here in the City of Rockford,” added McNamara.