Mayor McNamara reacts to Kenosha police shooting and calls out ‘hateful’ social media comments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — During Tuesday’s press conference regarding COVID-19 prevention efforts in the community, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara was asked about recent protests and the video of a near-fatal police encounter in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The mayor noted that his thoughts on protests haven’t changed. Despite some concerns regarding city spending on police overtime for protests, the mayor says they are still on track to meet the budget that was established at the beginning of the year.

The mayor says that $1.64 million has been spent on combined overtime, which is 61% of the budgeted amount for the year of $2.7 million.

When asked about the viral video of the Kenosha police-involved shooting, the mayor was emotional upon answering and said he perhaps watched it one too many times.

“It’s horrific..Seven shots in someone’s back? I don’t know a better word to describe it than horrific,” Mayor McNamara said.

The mayor says it is important now than ever to be considerate to one another and engage in productive ways to unite. The mayor cited ‘The Golden Rule’ and spoke out against social media comments from all political affiliations in which he deemed ‘hateful.’

“One of the worst things to read is the comment section in [local news] articles,” the mayor added. “There is so much hate in those comments. It’s not productive and it’s not going to bring us together.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

