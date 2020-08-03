Mayor McNamara says he’s “extremely concerned” about social media comment made by Rep. John Cabello, lawmaker responds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reacted to a social media comment made by State Representative John Cabello (R-Machesney Park).

I am extremely concerned by a Facebook post by State Rep. and Rockford Police Officer John Cabello that was worded at worst to incite violence and at best not promote peace. We must expect high levels of professionalism and performance from those who serve and represent us and his post was incendiary and not befitting of a public servant.” -Mayor Tom McNamara

Rep. Cabello also responded to the backfire over his comment, inferring it as being another piece of “cancel culture.”

Some people are suggesting his comment should be considered to be inciting violence, while the representative says he was merely speaking tongue-in-cheek.

