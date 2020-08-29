Mayor, police, and activists come together for Rockford Unity Rally

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford social justice group aims to bridge the gap between the city and community by uniting residents from different backgrounds. That’s the same goal of the Rockford Unity Rally that happened Saturday evening at Davis Park.

Mayor Tom McNamara, Rockford Police Deputy Chief Mike Dalke, and NAACP President Rhonda Greer Robinson were among those who addressed the dozens of people who gathered.

They talked about some of what they are working on to improve accountability for law enforcement in the city, including a plan to revamp the citizen complaint process for RPD.

The department is also working on getting all officers outfitted with body cameras. This comes after rally organizers Blazey Onyango and Anthony Fort Jr. have spent more than two months having conversations with city leaders behind closed doors.

They say it’s been a slow process, but they’re optimistic all of their hard work will pay off.

“It hasn’t been easy. It’s been extremely hard. But now, especially after working with the police and genuinely having an understanding of why they do things the way that they do things, I definitely feel like there’s genuinely been progress in that aspect,” explained Fort Jr. of Rockford Youth In Action.

Attendees also listened to music while some local religious lead the group in prayer.

