Mayor’s Hunger Luncheon canceled, donations still accepted on GoFundMe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An event that fights hunger in the Rockford community will take on a new look.

The Mayor’s Hunger Luncheon will not be in person this year. Usually scheduled for October, the fundraiser will be replaced with a GoFundMe page.

Donations will go to the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition. The news comes after the non-profit canceled a USPS food drive.

“Those are two major fundraisers that carry the pantries through the summer and fall. So we decided to forgo the USPS raiser and the Mayor’s hunger luncheon is the primary fundraiser now for the year,” explained Leslie Varisco, the president for the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition.

The GoFundMe page will be up until October.

