Mayor’s Hunger Luncheon raises $87K to help Rockford food pantries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mayor Tom McNamara’s annual Hunger Luncheon raised more than $87,000 for Rockford-area food pantries, the Mayor announced on Friday.

The campaign to raise the money was held virtually between May and September, due tot he COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers say funds raised will be evenly distributed to ten pantries.

McNamara said there has been more than a 30% increase in first-time pantry users this year, due to the pandemic.

But, he said he was “blown away” by the outpouring of support.

“It’s overwhelming and inspiring and it just shows you our people,” McNamara said. “Our people are the best assets our city has and they continually show us that time and time again. They showed up big time for our pantries and for all of those citizens who have the greatest needs.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

