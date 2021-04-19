McDonald’s and BTS Partner to Offer the Supergroup’s Favorite Order

The BTS Meal Will Hit Participating U.S. Restaurants Starting May 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – McDonalds will continue it partnership with musicians and their favorite meals.

Next up is K-Pop super group BTS.

In a news release McDonalds wrote, “This one-of-a-kind menu “tour” officially kicks off on May 26 in the U.S., when customers can enjoy the BTS Meal at participating restaurants nationwide. The superstar band’s signature order includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, medium Coke®and for the first time ever in the U.S., Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea (cue even more ecstatic celebrating!).”

McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said, “BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music… We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month.”

McDonalds previously parented with custom meals from musicians J Balvin and Travis Scott.

The popularity of the Travis Scott promotion caused some restaurants to temporarily run out of ingredients for its Quarter Pounder burgers, also t-shirts promoting the deal were catching high dollars on on-line auction sites.