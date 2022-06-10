(WTRF) The fast-food chain, McDonald’s, is requesting a lawsuit to be thrown out, according to news outlets, after a manager at one of its locations was guilty of raping a kid in the restaurant’s bathroom.

The lawsuit comes after Walter A. Garner, 41 of Clairton PA, was sentenced to jail on his plea of guilty to charges of statutory sexual assault of a girl age 11 and older in October of 2021.

Opening arguments of the lawsuit were held on Wednesday, with McDonald’s claiming they are not responsible for managers’ decisions, with the attorney for the victim’s family saying McDonald’s managers are in charge of all store-based decisions.

KDKA says the case has national and international implications since 92 percent of McDonald’s 38,000 restaurants are franchises.