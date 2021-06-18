McHenry woman released from prison after 19 years, for crime she didn’t commit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jennifer McMullan, 38, was released from an Illinois prison this week after serving 19 years for a crime she didn’t commit.

According to the Illinois Innocence Project, McMullan was convicted of being the getaway driver in a fatal robbery of a McHenry restaurant. In March 2001, two masked men attempted to rob Burrito Express, 3729 W. Elm St. The owner, Raul Briseno, chased the robbers out of the restaurant with a butcher knife, and was shot and killed.

McMullan was 19-years-old at the time and gave a false confession after nearly 15 hours of interrogation, without a parent or legal representation, the Innocent Project said.

She was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

No physical evidence ever connected McMullan to the crime, and DNA testing excluded her and her co-defendants, Kenneth Smith, Justin Houghtaling, and David Collett, from ever handling any key pieces of evidence at the crime scene.

An alternate suspect group allegedly repeatedly confessed to committing the crime, providing to family, friends and two different police departments critical facts about the crime only the perpetrators would know.

“Jennifer has long maintained she is innocent of this crime, and the Illinois Innocence Project knows and believes her to be innocent,” said Stephanie Kamel, one of McMullan’s attorneys at IIP. “To be released, she faced an extremely difficult decision – accept a plea to a lesser charge or remain wrongfully imprisoned for years to come. Driving her decision was her father, whose health is deteriorating rapidly due to Alzheimer’s disease.