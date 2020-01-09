Medical cannabis patients upset about lack of available product

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for a little over a week, creating long lines and waits.

Now, users of medical cannabis are saying they’re having trouble getting what they need.

“Recreational demand should not affect medical marijuana patients, flat out,” said Lorri Trosper, who relies on medical marijuana for pain management after she was involved in two serious car accidents.

Trosper says she’s been to Sunnyside Dispensary, 2696 McFarland Road, twice since they opened their doors to recreational patients, and both times she says it has been difficult to park and find the product she needs.

“To fight to get in the parking lot, to go in there and be guided to this person, this person, this person, get in line, watch recreational [users] being led to bud tenders before me…it’s just very frustrating,” she said.

Trosper was a fan of the convenience of ordering the products she wanted online.

“I could get up in the morning, order what I wanted, and I had until close of the dispensary to pick up my items, and it was held for me,” she said. “They have taken that away, and on their website it says, ‘Due to high demand, we have disabled online ordering.'”

MapleGlen Care Center, at 4777 Stenstrom Road, has refrained from selling recreational marijuana, so far.

Chief Operating Officer Amy Manganelli says that it has still been hard to keep up with demand.

“Right now, there’s a paucity of product,” Manganelli said. “I’ve got medical patients here who need it, who rely on it, and who are having a tough time finding it.”

Patients with a medical marijuana card can only use the dispensary which they applied to, and cannot move between dispensaries without undertaking a reapplication process.

In a statement, Sunnyside spokesman Jason Erkes said that medical patients are Sunnyside’s top priority.

Trosper says she doesn’t believe that.

“They don’t have the product that they say they set aside for us. They don’t make it easy for us, like they state they do,” she said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

