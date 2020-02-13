Meet the candidates who want to become the next Winnebago County State’s Attorney

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Republican candidates running to replace Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross this Fall met with voters on Thursday.

David Gill and J. Hanley met with registered voters at the Rockford YMCA, at 4990 E. State Street. Many of those in attendance wanted to know what each man’s plan were to reduce Rockford crime.

“You target high crime through not only sending an effective message to the community, that that type of behavior isn’t going to be tolerated within this community, by stiff sentences,” Gill said.

Hanley offered: “Be very clear about what your priorities are. I believe that is the prosecution of a violent crime, and specifically, that’s shootings, gangs, domestic violence, child abuse cases.”

Both Hanley and Gill gave credit to Hite Ross, saying that she’s lain a good foundation to prosecute criminals, which they hope to build on.

Hanley says if he secures the position, he would empower police.

“They’re doing things like wiretaps. It’s not on a large scale, but that’s starting to happen. As a former federal prosecutor, I want to do that,” he said.

Gill said he wants programs to target at-risk youth, before they become career criminals.

“We have to make connections, serious in-roads within the juvenile justice system, to divert children, as early as we possibly can, out of the system into therapeutic settings,” Gill said.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Paul Carpenter, who is running unopposed in his party.

To view Democratic Candidate Paul Carpenter’s full interview click the video below.

