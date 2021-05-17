Meijer: Fully vaccinated customers can stop wearing masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer has updated its policy about masks, saying that fully vaccinated customers now do not have to wear them in its stores.

In a Monday announcement, the West Michigan-based grocery giant said customers who are not fully vaccinated should keep wearing masks. Workers are going to keep wearing them for now, too, while Meijer figures out what’s required under workplace safety rules.

“Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law. Non-vaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one. Our team members will still be required to wear face coverings while we evaluate regulatory requirements,“ the company said Monday.

It’s a change from a Friday statement that said mask mandates in all Meijer stores were still in effect.

Late last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, saying fully vaccinated people didn’t have to wear masks indoors in most situations. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services followed suit, saying people who are two weeks out from their final dose can go without a mash unless their workplace or a business requires it.

Under the latest MDHHS rules, no one — vaccinated or not vaccinated — has to wear a mask outdoors. The state is already planning to sunset all mask requirements July 1.

Walmart and Target have also said fully vaccinated customers don’t have to wear masks in their stores.