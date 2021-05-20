Meijer: Get vaccinated against COVID-19 to get $10 off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer wants you to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and it’s offering a perk to sweeten the deal.

The West Michigan-based grocery giant announced Thursday that people who schedule and finish their vaccine course at Meijer will get a $10 coupon to use on their next bill of $50 or more. If you already got vaccinated somewhere else, you can bring your immunization card to your Meijer pharmacy to get the coupon.

“For those who are already vaccinated, thank you for keeping your neighbors safe,” a message to customers read. “No good deed goes unrewarded.”

The coupons are valid through July 15.

Meijer takes vaccine appointments at clinic.meijer.com, and there are also a limited number of walk-in appointments available weekly.

More than 7.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan and the percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one dose is nearly 57%. If you factor in children as young as 12, who recently became eligible, about 51% of the population has at least one dose. About 44% of the population as young as 12 has finished their doses.

But demand has dropped off in recent weeks, with the percentage climbing only a couple of tenths of a percent each day. Mass vaccination sites are winding down — the one at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids closes Friday — and public health officials are now focusing on community-based and outreach efforts. They want to reach people who are willing to get the shot but want it to be easy and explain the benefits to people who are hesitant.