Meijer pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WTVO) — Meijer announced Monday that it will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at each of it locations across the Midwest.

The grocery store chain said it has partnered with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to directly receive and administer doses of the coronavirus vaccine at stores in Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

“Our stores and pharmacies continue playing an integral role in supporting their communities across the Midwest during this challenging time,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Whether our team members and pharmacists are working with local organizations, coordinating offsite events or hosting large in-store clinics, we’re proud to continue our efforts as a federal retail pharmacy partner in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky as we expand access to these critical vaccines and defeat this pandemic.”

To register for an appointment to receive the vaccine at Meijer, simply text COVID to the number 75049 to receive a link to register. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.