Meijer seeking local artwork to be featured in stores

(WKBN) – There is a new opportunity for local artists. Meijer is asking area artists to submit their work for the chance to be featured in products in their stores in 2023.

“Art can be from photography, pencil, painting, chalk, whatever that could look like that could potentially be on our products,” said Kavy Lenon, supplier diversity manager for Meijer.

Meijer is seeking local artists to partner with them on a Culturally-Inspired Product Collection. Specifically, the retailer is looking for art that celebrates the following cultural events.

Black History Month

Women’s History Month

Pride Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

Local Themed

“For this, imagine it can be in our kitchen towel, in our plate, in our cup, so think about a collection, maybe even water bottles and puzzles and tote bags,” Lenon said.

In total, 15 pieces of art will be chosen, two from each category, and artists can submit more than one piece. The chosen artists will receive $5,000 for each piece that is chosen. They will also be able to partner with Meijer to pick a nonprofit organization to receive 10% of the proceeds of the products.

All submissions must be made through Meijer’s website by November 7.

The winning art pieces will be announced just before Thanksgiving.