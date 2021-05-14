Meijer to keep policy requiring masks in-store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Meijer grocery stores will continue to ask all shoppers to wear masks even after the CDC announced new guidance saying those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could stop wearing them.

“While we are aware of new CDC guidance, many state or local orders in the Meijer footprint remain in effect regarding masks. In order to help ensure the continued health and safety of all its team members and customers, Meijer continues to require face coverings by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one,” Meijer said, in a statement.

Home Depot and Kroger also announced they would keep mask-wearing policies in place.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state’s restrictions will be modified. An agency spokesperson released the following statement, “The Governor believes firmly in following the science and will be delighted to revise his executive orders in line with the CDC guidance lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people. The scientists’ message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more.”

Illinois entered the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois plan on Friday.

The bridge to Phase Five expands capacity to 60% for gyms, theaters, spectator events, zoos, offices, retail, museums and amusement parks.

The “Bridge Phase” will bridge between Phase 4 restrictions and the “new normal” operations of Phase 5 and will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations.

The state is expected to fully reopen in Phase 5 on July 11th.