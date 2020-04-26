Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than eight months after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, girls soccer coach Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia has died.

The announcement was made by Luis Calvillo, another soccer coach for EP Fusion, who was also shot that day. “I would like to take this time to let everyone know that my dear friend Memo Garcia has been called to heaven. On behalf of Jessica Coca Garcia and with her permission, I would like to ask everyone to keep her and her kids in your prayers.”

Memo Garcia, also known as “Tank,” had been in ICU at Del Sol Medical Center since the shooting.

Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp released a statement shortly after Memo’s death, reading in part, “after a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away.”

He goes on to say, “his courage, his strength and his story have touched many lives, including those of our caregivers, who tirelessly fought with him and for him every step of the way. We are grieving with his family and with our community.”

Memo leaves behind his wife Jessica and two children.

The family asks for privacy during this difficult time. A GoFundMe was previously set up for the family and is still active if you would like to donate.

Memo’s death marks the 23rd person to die as a result of the August 3 mass shooting.

This story will be updated.

Condolences