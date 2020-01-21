Police: Man suffering ‘mental health episode’ responsible for Lena standoff, school cancelled

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) – A situation involving a man who wanted to hurt himself has ended peacefully.

The Lena Police Department posted on its Facebook page around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, about an ongoing situation on Lena Street, between Schuyler and Freemont.

According to Lena village leaders, a man suffered a “mental event.” He reportedly wanted to harm himself and locked himself inside his home.

Investigators say the man owned several guns.

Around 7am, officials say the man came out of his home and surrendered to police. He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

The incident led police to ask the Lena-Winslow School District to close for the day. Employees were told not to report and students stayed home.

