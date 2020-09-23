Mercyhealth and Molina Healthcare hold drive-thru baby shower for expecting parents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Local parents were given an extra hand before their babies are even born.
On Tuesday, Molina Healthcare and Mercyhealth teamed up to help out local moms and dads-to-be with a drive-thru baby shower.
More than 300 expecting mothers were given supplies such as diapers, wipes, and other newborn essentials.
Officials say that events like these can help out families with the costs of having a child during these difficult times.
Organizers hope they can hold similar events in the future.
