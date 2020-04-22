Mercyhealth cutting doctors’ pay as coronavirus economic impact deepens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth announced it would be reducing the pay of some physicians and it’s leadership, in addition to already announced furloughs to administrative and non-patient workers.

Citing a reduction in income from Medicaid and other health insurance providers, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercyhealth said it would be instituting reductions of 10% to leadership system-wide, in addition to some physicians.

“While we all know these actions are not easy, we also know we need to make these adjustments in order to adapt to the massive changes to our business,” stated Javon Bea, President/CEO Mercyhealth.

The hospital says it was dealing with financial challenges with Medicaid prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

