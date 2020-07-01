Mercyhealth eases visitor restrictions at hospitals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth announced Wednesday that it would be easing visitor restrictions to its hospitals.

The restrictions were put in place to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Under the revised guidelines, adult patients can receive one visitor per day; children can have two visitors.

Women in labor, adults undergoing surgery, and emergency room patients can also also have one visitor per day, per approval.

Visiting hours have been adjusted to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 days a week, but all visitors must be screened for fever and wear a mask while on the premises, and practice social distancing.

Patients being treated for COVID-19 or who are under investigation for COVID may not have visitors.

