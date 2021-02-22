Mercyhealth easing visitor guidelines

(WTVO) – Mercyhealth is expanding its visitor guidelines at all hospitals and clinics, effective Monday, February 22. The visiting schedule is 8am to 7pm all days of the week.
As positive cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations continue a sustained downward trend the group made the decision.
The rules include vary on type of location.
Hospitals: Non-COVID Patient Visitors (upon approval)
One visitor per day:
- Adult inpatients
- Adult outpatients undergoing surgery/procedure
- Emergency Department
- Women in labor and/or recovering – women in labor may also have one doula, midwife or birthing coach (certification required)
- Exceptions maybe made during special circumstances, including end of life
Two visitors per day:
- Pediatric and NICU patients
Clinics
One visitor may accompany patient.
All visitors must:
- Be 18 years of age or older.
- Screen negative at our facility entrance for fever and be asymptomatic of flu-like and other respiratory-related symptoms. If you are experiencing fever or other symptoms, please do not enter the hospital or clinic as a visitor.
- Wear a mask at all times, and maintain social distancing.
- Wash hands when entering and leaving rooms.
- Leave directly after visiting the patient room.