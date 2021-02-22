Mercyhealth easing visitor guidelines

(WTVO) – Mercyhealth is expanding its visitor guidelines at all hospitals and clinics, effective Monday, February 22. The visiting schedule is 8am to 7pm all days of the week.



As positive cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations continue a sustained downward trend the group made the decision.

The rules include vary on type of location.

Hospitals: Non-COVID Patient Visitors (upon approval)

One visitor per day:

Adult inpatients

Adult outpatients undergoing surgery/procedure

Emergency Department

Women in labor and/or recovering – women in labor may also have one doula, midwife or birthing coach (certification required)

Exceptions maybe made during special circumstances, including end of life

Two visitors per day:

Pediatric and NICU patients

Clinics

One visitor may accompany patient.

All visitors must: