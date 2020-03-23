Mercyhealth implements temporary furlough program, effective immediately

(WTVO) — Mercyhealth announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be implementing a temporary furlough program, effective Monday. While the number of employees temporarily laid off was not clear, officials say they do not expect the furlough to last more than a few weeks.

Employees who do not provide direct patient care and those who provide services that can be delayed will be impacted.

Officials say they are doing their best to abide by the “shelter in place” order in Illinois and expect Wisconsin to do the same. Mercyhealth said this was a difficult decision but it was needed in order to keep critical care services alive.

Officials gave the following statement in part:

Mercyhealth Human Resources will be available to assist partners with questions about these temporary furloughs to help employees through this difficult time. Thank you to our employee partners for their hard work and dedication and to the community for your continued dedication to the Mercyhealth mission. We are confident that these efforts will ensure our compliance with governmental “shelter in place” orders and our long-term successful operations.”

Officials say they are not at liberty to discuss any more details due to confidentiality.

To read the full press release, click here.

