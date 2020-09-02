Mercyhealth officials respond to concerns about Rockton campus changes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea wants to clear up what he calls ‘incorrect information’ about the system’s West Side location.

Bea says they’re not taking away services; he contends that they’re actually expanding care.

Community concern that Mercyhealth plans to close the Rockton Campus is unwarranted according to Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea. Bea points to a multi-million dollar investment in the Rockton Avenue facility including remodeled nursing units, a pharmacy, and a new cancer center as proof.

“It isn’t very logical, do you think, to invest 55 million dollars that were still investing with this rumor floating around that we’re going to close Rockton Avenue?” Bea said.

Bea claims there’s a bigger threat to the fate of the Rockton campus–mother nature. Two years ago, Mercy flooded. Bea says the threat is still there and calls on the city to take action.

“The only thing thing that can threaten this hospital is not anything with Mercyhealth. The only thing is if the mayor continues to refuse to spend a few hundred thousand dollars to get a bond to put the box culvert in,” he explained.

Hospital officials confirm changes to the emergency department that Rockton facility. it will no longer operate as a Level II site. Ambulances will automatically take patients to Mercy’s Riverside Level 1 trauma site.

“We will stabilize the patients. If we can treat them here, we will. If we can send them home, we will. If we need to transfer them to Riverside or to another facility, we would do that,” said Dr. John Dorsey, Mercyhealth’s VP and Chief Medical Officer.

In the past fiscal year, Mercyhealth has lost $73 million in Rockford. Bea says it’s due to COVID-19 and the way Illinois reimburses patients on state aid.

“What Mercyhealth has done for the Rockford region is second to none. I mean it’s just heads and tails above what any other business has done. And yet I’ve never heard anything frankly, good from [Mayor McNamara] about all that we’ve done. Not one thing,” Bea said.

“Why do I keep ‘beating’ on the mayor? And why am I, he said the other day, Sunday night I’m suing the citizens of Rockford. I’m not suing the citizens of Rockford. I’m suing him and his administration for dereliction of duty,” he added.

Mayor Tom McNamara responded to Javon Bae Tuesday night:

Instead of working with the city to find solutions, Mercyhealth filed a frivolous lawsuit against Rockford taxpayers. I’m disappointed that Javon Bea continues his practice of cutting services to our residents and then blaming others for those decisions. Let’s be clear: The only person who makes decisions for Mercyhealth is Javon Bea.” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara

