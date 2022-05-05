Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – Starting May 6, emergency services at Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton will transition to a standby ER.

According to Mercyhealth, the Hospital Emergency Service Act requires a registered nurse to be on duty in the hospital for emergency services as well as a licensed physician available on call.

Last November, Mercyhealth announced the switch, saying the decision came after extensive evaluation of the needs and utilization of the Rockton Avenue campus.

Many Rockford leaders spoke out again the changes, but in March The Illinois Health and Services Review Board voted in favor of Mercyhealth closing down in-patient services at the Rockton location.

The hospital says other services will remain in place, including, but not limited to: