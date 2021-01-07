MercyHealth workers receive second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — MercyHealth begins administering second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The health system receieved a shipment of the shots on Wednesday and began inoculating Rockford staff around 2:00 p.m.

Healthcare workers received their first dose in mid-December. The second round of vaccines will continue throughout the week.

Illinois leaders announced who is next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents who are 65 and older will be part of the next phase.

The age is lower than a government advisory panel’s recommendation of 75. Gov. Pritzker says the age was lowered to make the process more equitable.

He cited data that showed elderly black and latino residents die younger from the virus.

This next phase is expected to begin in weeks and includes elderly residents and essential workers.

