Mercyhealth rescheduling vaccine appointments after shipment delay

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials with Mercyhealth announced that they will be forced to delay vaccine appointments in both Rockford and Janesville after they did not receive their latest shipment.

On Monday, the health system contacted affected patients to reschedule their appointments.

The delay impacts 605 Winnebago County patients who had vaccination appointments in Rockford on Wednesday, February 17, and 470 Rock County patients who had appointments in Janesville on Thursday, February 18.

When adequate vaccines are available, Mercyhealth will reach out to the patients affected for priority rescheduling. They say this does not affect second dose vaccine appointments.

Mercyhealth officials say they are hopeful to receive the requested amount, but it may or may not be granted by the state. The hospital schedules patients based on what it has received in the past, but that can change week to week, usually on short notice.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We will be in touch with affected individuals as soon as we have more supply. We are eager and ready to provide vaccine when we receive supply from the state,” said Don Janczak, Director of Pharmacy at Mercyhealth. “We are hopeful supply will increase in the near future.”

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to mercyhealthsystem.org/covid19vaccines/.