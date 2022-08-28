NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Mets retired outfielder Willie Mays’ No. 24 jersey in a ceremony during the Old Timers’ Day festivities at Citi Field on Saturday.

Mays played for the New York/San Francisco Giants for most of his Hall of Fame career but spent his final two season with the Mets, helping the team to the 1973 World Series. Mays, now 91 years old, was unable to attend the ceremony.

Roughly 60 former players and managers were at Citi Field to take part in the Old Timers’ Day festivities Saturday, including Mike Piazza, Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Pedro Martínez, John Franco, Ron Darling and Joe Torre.

“Just from a personal standpoint, to be back with the guys, it’s fun. We talked stories, telling the old war stories. It feels like nothing has ever changed,” Piazza said.

It was the first time since 1994 the Mets organization held an Old-Timers’ Day event. Owner Steve Cohen listened to fans’ requests to bring back the tradition when he purchased the ballclub in 2020.

“Thank you for making a day like this for so many guys who have put the uniform on and sweated out there and did all the things that they needed to do to try to get this organization to the top,” Strawberry said.