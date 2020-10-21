Miami officer to be disciplined after photographed wearing Trump mask at polling place

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – City of Miami Police say they’ll be disciplining an officer who wore a face mask supporting President Trump at an early voting location.

The image was circulated by Steve Simeonidis, Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats. According to Simeonidis, the photo was taken in a government building in downtown Miami.

Simeonidis calls the act a form of “voter intimidation.”

The mask on the officer appears to read, “Trump 2020: No more bull****.”

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.



This is city funded voter intimidation.



Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

The police department released a statement calling the officer’s behavior unacceptable.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami NBC station the officer was wearing the mask while voting — but a uniformed officer is not allowed to wear anything with party affiliation while in uniform.

“It obviously creates a situation… for us officers have a responsibility… to protect our residents and they have to do that in a impartial manor,” Suarez said.

Miami PD did not say what discipline the officer would face only noting the act is “being addressed immediately.”