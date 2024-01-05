(WTVO) — Singer Michael Bolton announced on Friday that he was taking a break from touring after having “immediate surgery” to remove a brain tumor shortly before Christmas.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” the “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer, 70, said on Instagram. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he continued.

The musician said he would be dedicating the following months to his recovery, “which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring.”

In December, Bolton performed a cover of “Joy to the World” for ABC’s Disney Christmas Celebration.

Bolton scored eight No. 1’s on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart in the 90s. He released the album “Spark of Light” in July, and appeared on FOX’s “The Masked Singer” last year.