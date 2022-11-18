ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since its premiere in 1983, Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video has only been available in standard definition, but now it has been remastered in 4K and the results are astonishing.

This month, “The King of Pop’s” hit album celebrates its 40th anniversary with a re-release, featuring 10 new, never-before-released tracks, according to BET.

Apparently timed to coincide with the anniversary celebration is the release of the upgraded Thriller music video, in a clarity never before seen.

Jackson recruited An American Werewolf in London director John Landis and makeup effects creator Rick Baker to oversee the project. Baker won the first-ever Oscar for Makeup for transforming a man into a wolf in American Werewolf, and used some of the same techniques to transform Jackson into an updated version of the wolf man from 1957’s I Was a Teenage Werewolf.

The 14-minute short film reportedly cost $900,000 to make, a then-unheard-of budget for a music video, and it got constant rotation during the early days of MTV.

The extended climactic scene, in which a zombified Jackson dances in the street with a group of the living dead, has served as the basis of countless flash-mobs, wedding reception videos, and more.

You can watch the 4K remastered version of Thriller on YouTube. User Gato do Pop posted a comparison video showing the original 1983 version against the new, remastered 4K version.