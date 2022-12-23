(WTVO) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michale Madigan hasn’t been in the headlines much in recent weeks.

But he was certainly a topic of conversation earlier this year, when was accused in a 23-count indictment of corruption and racketeering.

Accusations against Madigan stem from a 2020 report that tabbed him “Public Official A” in an investigation into claims that from 2011 to 2019, he and codefendant Michael F. McClain took part in a bribery and extortion scheme that involved ComEd and other Illinois companies.

A host of Illinois Democrats urged Madigan to step down after the report was released, including Gov. JB Pritzker.

“Whoever it is and whatever level of office in the state of Illinois, if you’re committing acts of corruption, you’ve got to go,” Pritzker said at a 2020 press conference.

Madigan, who served in the Illinois House of Representatives since 1971, resigned on Feb. 18, 2021, changing the face of Illinois politics.

“Corruption by an elected official and his associates undermines the public’s confidence in our government,” said U.S. Attorney John Lausch. “The indictment alleges a long-term, multifaceted scheme to use public positions for unlawful private gain. Rooting out and prosecuting the kind of corruption alleged in the indictment will always be a top priority for this office.”

Madigan has been replaced as House speaker by Democrat Chris Welch.

ComEd agreed to pay a penalty of $200 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Madigan is also linked to a similar alleged scheme involving AT&T Illinois. He’s due back in federal court Jan. 9.