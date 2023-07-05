Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For this Wine Wednesday, Michelle and Taminique are trying out Massbach Ridge Winery’s best seller. The wine is called the Massbach Stomp. It is made with a concord grape and winemaker Peggy makes it in honor of her grandfather. It is often described as grape juice with a kick. Massbach Ridge Winery uses the Massbach Stomp to make their wine slushies. It is recommended that you pair it with a salty snack like potato chips. You can always visit Massbach Ridge Winery at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth Il but you will definitely want to make a visit this weekend for their ‘Red, White, and Blues’ event on July 8th. You can enjoy a glass of wine on the patio and enjoy music by Michael Charles from 1:00pm-4:00pm.